ANC, DA will be the biggest losers of support, says CSIR
The government research council predicts other parties will eat into the governing party and the official opposition's support bases.
JOHANNESBURG – With almost 40% of voting districts counted following Wednesday's general elections, the African National Congress (ANC) and Democratic Alliance (DA) are expected to lose some support in the elections for the National Assembly.
That’s according to a poll by the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR), which predicted the ANC could lose up to 5%, the DA 0.7%, of voter support in this national election. South Africans voted on Wednesday in the sixth national elections in democratic South Africa.
The CSIR predicted that the ANC would only get 57.39% votes once counting was completed by the IEC.
#ElectionsResults as of 10:38AM. These are the national results focusing on the @MYANC , @Our_DA and @EFFSouthAfrica . #SAElections2019 RP pic.twitter.com/C9imJTo1oM— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) May 9, 2019
The Congress of the People and the National Freedom Party were forecasted to not get enough votes to remain in the National Assembly.
The CSIR predicted the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) would grow by 3.3%, while the Freedom Front Plus by 2%. The United Democratic Movement was expected to decrease from 1% to 0.4%.
In the battleground province of Gauteng, the CSIR forecasted that the ANC could receive under 50% of the votes, followed by the DA at 28.7%, and the EFF will receive close to 14%.
#SAElection2019 Gauteng: Just over 20% of the votes have been tallied, the ANC is still leading at 50.66%, the DA 27.48% and the EFF at 13.83%. TK— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) May 9, 2019
Popular in Politics
-
ANC takes big lead in Gauteng in early results
-
EFF: NW results show party is growing
-
DA no longer worried about ANC-EFF coalition in WC
-
DA leads ANC in WC, De Lille's Good in third place
-
'You can run but you can’t hide,' IEC warns voting cheats
-
IFP: IEC not being honest over severity of election irregularities
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.