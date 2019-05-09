ANC, DA will be the biggest losers of support, says CSIR

The government research council predicts other parties will eat into the governing party and the official opposition's support bases.

JOHANNESBURG – With almost 40% of voting districts counted following Wednesday's general elections, the African National Congress (ANC) and Democratic Alliance (DA) are expected to lose some support in the elections for the National Assembly.

That’s according to a poll by the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR), which predicted the ANC could lose up to 5%, the DA 0.7%, of voter support in this national election. South Africans voted on Wednesday in the sixth national elections in democratic South Africa.

The CSIR predicted that the ANC would only get 57.39% votes once counting was completed by the IEC.

The Congress of the People and the National Freedom Party were forecasted to not get enough votes to remain in the National Assembly.

The CSIR predicted the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) would grow by 3.3%, while the Freedom Front Plus by 2%. The United Democratic Movement was expected to decrease from 1% to 0.4%.

In the battleground province of Gauteng, the CSIR forecasted that the ANC could receive under 50% of the votes, followed by the DA at 28.7%, and the EFF will receive close to 14%.