Election counting: We've passed the halfway mark

Almost 20 hours into counting the national voting numbers, the IEC has passed the 50% mark.

The Independent Electorial Commission (IEC) on Thursday evening passed the halfway mark in counting the national results. The ANC currently stands at 56.76%, the DA 23.01% and the EFF 9.51% after just about 20 hours since South Africans voted in the sixth democratic national election.

The IEC in KwaZulu-Natal confirmed to Eyewitness News on Thursday that 20 people were arrested for voter fraud in the province.

“Police are indicating that there may be 17 suspects in Dannhauser and two in Hluhluwe and the one person in Potchefstroom,” said deputy provincial electoral officer Mawethu Mosery.

The IEC also said one person was killed in a shooting in Greytown on Wednesday but could not provide any further details. It further added at the Pretoria Results Operations Centre that it launched an audit into the extent of voter fraud.