EFF’s presence felt in North west as vote counting continues

The party’s share of the vote had been climbing all day and by Thursday night it sat at over 18%.

MAHIKENG - With more than three-quarters of the votes in the North West counted, the province looked set to become one of the Economic Freedom Fighters’ (EFF) strongest.

The party’s share of the vote had been climbing all day and by Thursday night it sat on over 18%.

EFF provincial spokesperson Jerry Matebesi said the party’s growth was due to the party taking votes from the ANC.

“We have eaten into the support base of the ruling party as an organisation and we believe that if irregularities like double and even multiple voting of individuals in VDs were not there, this 18% could be around 25%. However, we will not cry over spilt milk, we’re an organisation that is matured. We will wait for the IEC to conduct its own investigation and take it from there.”

It appeared that a poor turnout of ANC voters could have been the biggest contributor to the EFF’s growth in the province.

It had just over 125,000 actual votes, which was still 15,000 short of its 2014 total; if that trend continued, the EFF would gain a few thousand new votes.

The ANC had just over 63% of the vote in the province and the DA had 10.45%.

Vote counting looked set to finish overnight.