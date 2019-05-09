EFF: NW results show party is growing

Only 33% of the votes have been counted in the North West but the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) is smiling as its share of the vote has been climbing since early Thursday morning.

There’s also excitement in the Democratic Alliance (DA) camp with its premier candidate, Joe McGluwa, saying that unofficial results show that he wrenched his home ward from the ANC.

EFF North West secretary Papiki Babuile said his party was happy with the results so far.

“It shows that the EFF is growing. The people of the North West have confidence in the EFF. If you compare these results with the last result, it shows significant growth.

“Here in Mafikeng a lot of people who voted were bussed by the ANC, taken from one station to another. In Taung, the same thing happened, in Potchefstroom and some staff of the IEC are in cahoots with the ANC in doing this.”

Meanwhile, McGluwa said that while his party was concerned about failures of the IEC’s handheld scanners at polling stations, it was mindful that the commission ran the elections under a budget.

McGluwa said that the party’s unofficial count showed the DA has taken some wards in the North West off the ANC.

“We are still positive, still fairly excited and safe to say it is only a little bit of the votes that have come through, which is Makwassie and its area. There are other areas that still have to come in.”

The DA’s share of the vote in the province stands at 10.7%, the EFF at 16%, while the ANC was still in the lead with 63%.

(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)