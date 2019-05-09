EC police hunt 'dangerous' Middeldrift Correctional Centre escapees

The men, who are serving time for robbery and attempted robbery, have been described as dangerous.

JOHANNESBURG – Police and Correctional Services officials are on the hunt for three prisoners who escaped from prison.

The trio managed to break out of the Middeldrift Correctional Centre on Tuesday.

#sapsEC #SAPS established a task team to hunt 3 escapees that escaped from lawful custody yesterday. Aviwe Light / Nkwalase, Andisa Vas and Sizwe Mhlana escaped for Middledrift Correctional Centre. Anyone with info to contact #CrimeStop at 0860010111. SWhttps://t.co/tcPEMI8sIN pic.twitter.com/5QStqR9iZI — SA Police Service (@SAPoliceService) May 8, 2019

Correctional Services' Nobuntu Gantana said that the circumstances surrounding their escape was being probed.

“The department wishes to caution the public not to try and apprehend the escapees as they are dangerous criminals.

“Members of the public are urged to report any information that might lead to the re-arrest of the escapees to the nearest police station.”