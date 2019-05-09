View all in Latest
EC police hunt 'dangerous' Middeldrift Correctional Centre escapees

The men, who are serving time for robbery and attempted robbery, have been described as dangerous.

Picture: Supplied
Picture: Supplied
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG – Police and Correctional Services officials are on the hunt for three prisoners who escaped from prison.

The trio managed to break out of the Middeldrift Correctional Centre on Tuesday.

The men, who are serving time for robbery and attempted robbery, have been described as dangerous.

Correctional Services' Nobuntu Gantana said that the circumstances surrounding their escape was being probed.

“The department wishes to caution the public not to try and apprehend the escapees as they are dangerous criminals.

“Members of the public are urged to report any information that might lead to the re-arrest of the escapees to the nearest police station.”

