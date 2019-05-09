EC police hunt 'dangerous' Middeldrift Correctional Centre escapees
The men, who are serving time for robbery and attempted robbery, have been described as dangerous.
JOHANNESBURG – Police and Correctional Services officials are on the hunt for three prisoners who escaped from prison.
The trio managed to break out of the Middeldrift Correctional Centre on Tuesday.
The men, who are serving time for robbery and attempted robbery, have been described as dangerous.
#sapsEC #SAPS established a task team to hunt 3 escapees that escaped from lawful custody yesterday. Aviwe Light / Nkwalase, Andisa Vas and Sizwe Mhlana escaped for Middledrift Correctional Centre. Anyone with info to contact #CrimeStop at 0860010111. SWhttps://t.co/tcPEMI8sIN pic.twitter.com/5QStqR9iZI— SA Police Service (@SAPoliceService) May 8, 2019
Correctional Services' Nobuntu Gantana said that the circumstances surrounding their escape was being probed.
“The department wishes to caution the public not to try and apprehend the escapees as they are dangerous criminals.
“Members of the public are urged to report any information that might lead to the re-arrest of the escapees to the nearest police station.”
Popular in Local
-
ANC takes early lead as results start trickling in
-
IEC wants explanation from company over easily removable indelible ink
-
Key parties in the SA 2019 elections
-
International observers praise IEC, but ANC & DA in WC not happy
-
Unemployment, racial tensions at heart of S.Africa polls
-
ANC, DA: Ballot paper shortages in WC could cost us votes
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.