Despite lead in WC, DA falls short of its decisive 2014 victory

Provincial electoral officer Courtney Sampson says the finishing line is close.

CAPE TOWN - Latest figures showed the Democratic Alliance (DA) still with a healthy lead in the Western Cape, although well short of its decisive 2014 victory of nearly 60%.

With 90% of voting districts accounted for the DA is sitting on 55.3%, followed by the African National Congress (ANC) with 28.64%, also well short of its 2014 showing of nearly 33%.

The Economic Freedom Fighters is currently in third place with 3.84%, followed by Patricia de Lille’s Good party with 3.09% and the African Christian Democratic Party with 2.66%.

Provincial electoral officer Courtney Sampson says the finishing line is close: “I don’t think that there’s anything that will change much of what we see at the moment.”

Final results are expected to be announced at midday Friday.