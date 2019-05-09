DA’s WC results positive ‘given where the party was a year ago’ - analyst

Although the DA will hang on to its majority, projections show its result will be less than the 57% it secured in the previous election.

CAPE TOWN - Political economy analyst Daniel Silke says the DA has worked hard to consolidate its vote in the Western Cape despite numerous problems in the last year.

The party looks to continue its reign in the Cape, but it won't be as comfortable a margin as it enjoyed five years ago.

Although it will hang on to its majority, projections show the DA’s result will be less than the 57% it secured in the previous election.

“We’ve seen the DA come out relatively positively here (in the Western Cape), despite the fact that their vote is going to be down by perhaps three to four percentage points.

“Given where the party was a year ago, given the issues relating to the water crisis, Patricia de Lille and a variety of other sagas in the metro and council, in particular, the DA have managed to consolidate their vote,” he said.

Silke explained who the leading parties were losing their votes to.

“In the case of the ANC, they are beginning to lose on their fringe to the EFF. In the case of the DA, they are losing on their fringe to the Freedom Front Plus and to some degree to the ACDP as well, and I think this changes the composition of both major political parties,” he said.

EFF OVERTAKES GOOD

Meanwhile, the DA was still leading by Thursday afternoon in the vote count in the Western Cape as De Lille's Good party retreated after showing positive signs early on.

More than half the voting districts in the province have been counted.

With 65.7 % voter turnout recorded in the Western Cape, it's yet to be seen whether Wednesday's wet weather and other factors had any real impact on the number of people who showed up to vote.

The DA was at just under 55% with 39.12% of the votes having been counted in the province on Thursday, according to the Electoral Commission of South Africa.

In its first election, the Good party remained stagnant, sitting at just under 3% of the provincial vote.

The party had been overtaken by the EFF which was third with over 3%.

The ANC was on 29%.

DA provincial leader Bonginkosi Madikizela said it was too early to call the race.

“Let’s wait and see,” he said.

The numbers will most likely change as high population districts in the Cape metro must still be