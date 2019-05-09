DA no longer worried about ANC-EFF coalition in WC
The DA is no longer concerned about an African National Congress and Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) coalition in the province and looks set to retain the province according to early numbers.
CAPE TOWN – With about half of the voting districts in the Western Cape complete, the Democratic Alliance (DA) share of the vote remains unchanged at 57%, so far.
DA provincial leader Bonginkosi Madikizela said: “The moment we send out a message that there’s a possibility of that happening, I think it galvanised that reality and it started to sink in and they realised if they don’t go and vote, that scenario was likely to happen.”
New kid on the block the Good Party has also shaken up the political dynamic, coming in third before the EFF.
With voter turnout sitting at 65.31 % in the Western Cape so far, it remains to be seen if Wednesday’s wet weather had any real impact on the turnout.
