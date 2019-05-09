DA leads as 85% of Western Cape votes counted
Patricia de Lille's Good party can already consider its first election a success, with more than 49,000 votes so far, representing around 3%.
CAPE TOWN - More than 85% of voting districts in the Western Cape have been captured.
The Democratic Alliance leads the Western Cape with 55% of the vote.
It'll be hoping to get closer to the 59% it garnered in 2014.
The African National Congress is also showing a decline in support at this stage - with 28% of the vote compared to 32% in the previous general elections.
The Economic Freedom Fighters, African Christian Democratic Party and Freedom Front Plus have bucked the trend and are showing growth - although 15% of voting districts have yet to be counted and the figures could change.
That should be enough to secure at least one seat in the legislature.
