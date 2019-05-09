CSIR begins work to probe quality of voting ink marker

The CSIR has a tight deadline to ensure that the quality assessment of the ink used in this year's elections is completed before the election results are released.

PRETORIA - The Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) - which was asked to help the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) investigate the quality of the supposedly indelible ink used in the 2019 elections - said it had begun its work by establishing whether the commission was sold what it had procured.

The CSIR had a tight deadline to ensure that the quality assessment of the ink used in this year's elections was completed before the election results are released.

The CSIR's Fulufhelo Nelwamondo told Eyewitness News that one of the areas they would look into was whether there was consistency in the quality of the pens used.

He further said they would test whether claims that the ink could be removed after a vote was cast were true.

The CSIR anticipated that the work will take two days to complete.

(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)