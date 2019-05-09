-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
CSIR begins work to probe quality of voting ink marker
The CSIR has a tight deadline to ensure that the quality assessment of the ink used in this year's elections is completed before the election results are released.
PRETORIA - The Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) - which was asked to help the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) investigate the quality of the supposedly indelible ink used in the 2019 elections - said it had begun its work by establishing whether the commission was sold what it had procured.
The CSIR had a tight deadline to ensure that the quality assessment of the ink used in this year's elections was completed before the election results are released.
The CSIR's Fulufhelo Nelwamondo told Eyewitness News that one of the areas they would look into was whether there was consistency in the quality of the pens used.
He further said they would test whether claims that the ink could be removed after a vote was cast were true.
The CSIR anticipated that the work will take two days to complete.
(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)
Patricia de Lille: Politicians to blame for low voter turnout
-
'You can't take down an elephant like the ANC in one move' - EFF
-
ANC satisfied with its performance in WC despite losing to DA
-
Big 3 parties react to IEC's audit on vote rigging claims
-
Vote counting continues, ANC leads the pack with almost 57% of votes
-
DA leads as 85% of Western Cape votes counted
-
Man hands himself over to cops over Stellenbosch hit-and-run incident
-
Small parties to launch legal action against IEC
-
ANC won't get majority in Gauteng, says DA
-
EFF: NW results show party is growing
