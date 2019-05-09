Cope MP, CT ward councillor test allegations of multiple voting

Cope MP Deidre Carter said she decided to test the system after being told of Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) supporters allegedly voting multiple times in the Cape metro.

CAPE TOWN – Multiple voting has been cast into sharp focus by a Congress of the People (Cope) Member of Parliament (MP) who said that she was given the go-ahead to vote at five different voting stations after removing the ink mark on her thumb with household bleach.

Carter claimed that she could have voted a number of times using her own ID. She’s reported the matter to the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) nationally and provincially and has also reported the allegations against the EFF.

When Carter returned to the voting station where she cast her vote, she’d removed the mark on her thumb with bleach.

“I didn’t even have to rub it, it was gone.”

She said that her ID was re-scanned but this did not reflect she’d already voted. After alerting officials, Carter then went to four more voting stations, at each getting a slip that would have allowed her to vote if she filled in a VEC4 form.

Carter reported the issue to presiding officers but believes the IEC has dropped the ball.

“Firstly the zip-zip machines are not talking to one another, then the indelible ink isn’t working, so those two cross-checks failed.”

The IEC said that it would investigate. To vote more than once is electoral fraud.

At the same time, Bonteheuwel ward councillor Angus McKenzie expressed his concern after he'd been given the go-ahead to vote twice.

This despite him having cast his ballot on Monday during the special voting process.

He said that an official scanned his ID and handed him a slip, giving him the green light to cast his vote.

“We’re in the 21st century here. Effectively what should happen is, you either have a permanently inked finger to show that you’ve voted or secondly, that the system that they use to scan your ID pops up and says but this ID number has voted two days ago. Very, very basic tools we can put in place to better the system.”

