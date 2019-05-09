Bellville man arrested for being in possession of abalone worth R2m

The suspect was apprehended on Wednesday when officers on patrol spotted him reversing his bakkie from a warehouse in Belllville South.

CAPE TOWN – A man has been arrested in Bellville for the possession of about R2 million worth of abalone.

They found 16 sealed boxes of dried abalone and bust an illegal perlemoen processing facility inside the warehouse.