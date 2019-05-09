ATM sure of picking up at least 1 seat in Parliament
It’s still early days and with only the first batch of votes being counted, the party has received more than 9,000 votes so far.
JOHANNESBURG – The newly formed African Transformation Movement (ATM) said it was convinced that it would get at least one seat in Parliament.
There are media reports that African National Congress (ANC) secretary-general Ace Magashule and former President Jacob Zuma met in secret to help form the ATM party.
The party's president Vuyolwethu Zungula said they were being judged by unfounded allegations.
“As the ATM, we’ve had to deal with a lot of bad media publicity based on lies and speculation which were somewhat entrenched in the minds of the people that we’re this Zuma party.
“Maybe that’s why we had a lot of people that might have rejected the ATM based on unfounded allegations (sic).”
