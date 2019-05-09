Manyi's ATM books a seat in Parliament

IEC results showed that the party had obtained 41,194 votes nationally by 6pm on Thursday evening.

JOHANNESBURG - The African Transformation Movement (ATM) has booked its first seat in Parliament.

Vote counting has been under way since South Africans concluded casting their ballots on Wednesday night in the country's sixth democratic elections.

Results coming out of the Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) results centre in Pretoria showed that the party - formed by former government spokesperson Mzwanele Manyi and led by Vuyolwethu Zungula - had obtained 41,194 votes nationally by 6pm on Thursday evening, securing itself a seat in the National Assembly.

Earlier, the party said opposition parties were considering whether it was necessary to ask the IEC for a rerun after complaints of voter fraud.

The electoral commission received seven official objections to Wednesday’s voting process.

A number of South Africans and politicians have suggested that some people voted twice given that the ink mark was easily removable from voters’ thumbs and some scanners were not working properly.

The IEC has consistently said it has security measures in place to prevent electoral fraud.

Opposition parties, including the ATM's Mandisa Mashiya, said it was important that the final voter outcome is accurate and in line with what South Africans want.

“If it means that we have to go for a rerun then we will do that. We are looking and observing this very closely as ATM because we feel very confident that we are not going to be as drastic and say let’s go for a rerun so that whatever South Africa says is a true reflection.”

The commission has since announced that it would conduct a small-scale audit to determine the extent of alleged irregularities in Wednesday’s poll after meeting with party leaders on Thursday morning.

(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)