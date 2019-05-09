ANC takes early lead as results start trickling in
It will still be more than 48 hours before South Africans know the final results.
CAPE TOWN - Votes are slowly trickling into the province’s elections nerve centre in Century Centre.
Nationally, the African National Congress (ANC) is enjoying an early lead followed by the Democratic Alliance (DA) and the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF).
By 4am on Thursday morning, 887,867 valid votes had been captured.
#SAElections2019 Party Agents representing some political parties continue to carefully monitor the results screens here at the IEC venue in Century City. SF pic.twitter.com/HMziJ9vTij— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) May 9, 2019
Party agents sat anxiously with their eyes fixed to their computer screens and monitors showing the early votes.
The ANC has taken an early lead at just over 50% nationally followed by the DA and EFF at 28% and 7%, respectively.
In the Western Cape, the DA was sitting on 60% of the vote so far.
#SAElections2019 And the first result is out.... pic.twitter.com/TeCOcz0lyI— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) May 8, 2019
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
