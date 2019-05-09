View all in Latest
ANC takes early lead as results start trickling in

It will still be more than 48 hours before South Africans know the final results.

An Independent Electoral Officer (IEC) opens a ballot box as counting begins at the Addington Primary School after voting ended at the sixth national general elections in Durban, on 8 May 2019. Picture: AFP
An Independent Electoral Officer (IEC) opens a ballot box as counting begins at the Addington Primary School after voting ended at the sixth national general elections in Durban, on 8 May 2019. Picture: AFP
one hour ago

CAPE TOWN - Votes are slowly trickling into the province’s elections nerve centre in Century Centre.

Nationally, the African National Congress (ANC) is enjoying an early lead followed by the Democratic Alliance (DA) and the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF).

By 4am on Thursday morning, 887,867 valid votes had been captured.

Party agents sat anxiously with their eyes fixed to their computer screens and monitors showing the early votes.

The ANC has taken an early lead at just over 50% nationally followed by the DA and EFF at 28% and 7%, respectively.

In the Western Cape, the DA was sitting on 60% of the vote so far.

It will still be more than 48 hours before South Africans know the final results.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)

