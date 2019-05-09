View all in Latest
ANC takes big lead in Gauteng in early results

With just over 15% of the votes counted, the ANC is leading at 51.8%, followed by the DA at 26.2% and the EFF has 13.9% of the vote.

ANC Gauteng secretary Jacob Khawe casts his ballot at Emfuleni voting station on 8 May. Picture: EWN

56 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG – It was fairly quiet at the Gauteng results centre on Thursday morning following Wednesday’s vote.

The smell of food and the sound of plates can be heard from the dining area.

Two big result boards were set up at the front of the centre, showing the national results and keeping officials updated on how political parties are performing.

The mood and pace are expected to pick up on Thursday afternoon as provincial results continue to trickle in, particularly from bigger metros, such as Johannesburg and Tshwane.

Currently, just over 15% of the votes have been counted. The ANC is leading at 51.8%, followed by the DA at 26.2% and the EFF has 13.9% of the vote.

