ANC satisfied with its performance in WC despite losing to DA

With the Western Cape’s elections outcome due to be announced on 10 May, the ANC and DA are already gearing up for their next battle; the local government elections in 2021.

CAPE TOWN - While the Democratic Alliance (DA) was confident it would remain in charge in the Western Cape, the African National Congress (ANC) said it was satisfied with its performance so far, adding it had laid the base for a comeback in the 2021 local government elections.

With nearly 80% of votes captured the DA was sitting on just over 51% in the province. The ANC was trailing at nearly 32%.

With the Western Cape’s elections outcome due to be announced at midday on 10 May, the ANC and DA were already gearing up for their next battle; the local government elections in 2021.

ANC campaign head Ebrahim Rasool was content with what his party had achieved.

“We described the ANC in the Western Cape as having been in intensive care after the 2016 local government elections, especially when we [it] ended up with 26% of the votes. I think where we are now is that we’ve entered the recovery ward,” Rasool said.

Rasool said the party had laid the base for the next municipal elections but was still building trust.

“Ours was not simply to win votes, it was to win back trust.”

The DA’s premier candidate, Alan Winde, said it was game on.

“The election campaign starts now... you can’t lose momentum.”

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)