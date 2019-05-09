ANC leads in EC with 68%, DA 17%, EFF 6%
The IEC said in most areas voting went smoothly despite isolated incidents.
CAPE TOWN - The African National Congress is leading in the Eastern Cape to day with 68%, followed by the Democratic Alliance which has clinched 17%, with the EFF in third place on 6% .
Some regions were affected by inclement weather, protests, power outages and logistical challenges.
IEC Siyabonga Maki said: “We should be finished capturing by 5pm today I can, however, tell you that we have 11 outstanding voting stations who are still busy with counting, but by and large, everyone is done with the counting and at capturing sites and different municipalities.”
In the Northern Cape, IEC officials were hopeful they would be able to formally declare final results on Thursday.
(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)
