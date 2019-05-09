ANC leads early results in NW; EFF, DA fight for second

The Economic Freedom Fighters is in second place with just over 15% and the Democratic Alliance is not far behind with almost 14%.

MAHIKENG - With only 65,000 of the votes counted in the North West, the African National Congress (ANC) is in the lead with just over 58%.

The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) is in second place with just over 15% and the Democratic Alliance (DA) is not far behind with almost 14%.

The Freedom Front Plus is also looking strong at this point in the home province of its leader Pieter Groenewald, with almost 9% of the counted votes.

All in all, 29 parties competed in the province.

The national results centre in Mahikeng was quiet, with some electoral officials and party agents sleeping under blankets on the sofa or resting their heads on their desks, with only the agents of the four leading parties who were awake.

The province was expected to have been a hotspot for protests, but by late Wednesday night, only relatively minor incidents were reported.

Science and Technology Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane, who led the ANC’s intervention team in this divided province, said it took four months of late-night meetings with communities to achieve this calm.

There was also a strong security presence on the ground.

