ANC in Knysna organises fun run to honour slain councillor Victor Molosi

CAPE TOWN - The African National Congress (ANC) in Knysna has organised a fun run in honour of the late Victor Molosi this week.

The ANC councillor was gunned down outside his home in July 2018.



More than 500 participants took part in the fun run.

In January, Knysna Municipality remembered Molosi through community activities to celebrate his life.

“Molosi was so much involved in the community and we wanted to do something in his honour,” said the ANC's Thando Matika.

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)