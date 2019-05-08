Young people in Alex shun chance to vote
Despite several parties visiting Alexandra and making promises to the community, some say they don’t believe them and won’t be voting.
Alexandra was recently the scene of protests, with political leaders including President Cyril Ramaphosa and the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) Julius Malema visiting the township.
Voting seemed to be going smooth in Alexandra so far. Most people queuing at the polling stations that Eyewitness News visited were old.
Most young people here are going about their usual business, with some hanging out on street corners and others basking in the sun.
When asked why they are not voting, this is what they had to say.
“No, I’m not voting today because there’s no change. Politicians come to us and convince us to vote but there’s no change.”
Standing near a burst sewage pipe, a man said he hoped his vote would bring about positive change to the township.
#SAElections2019 voting is underway in Alex. Most people voting here are old. Young people I spoke to say they are not voting today because “we are tired of promises”. pic.twitter.com/kTjXYSDabF— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) May 8, 2019
