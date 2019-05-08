Why 2 young South Africans choose a hookah lounge over voting
Eyewitness News met up with some young people who said they would not cast their votes, despite registering.
JOHANNESBURG - The iconic Vilakazi Street in Soweto was abuzz with activity on Wednesday afternoon as millions of South Africans across the country took to the polls.
Eyewitness News met up with some young people who said they would not cast their votes, despite having registered.
Instead, they chose to spend the day, which was declared a holiday, with friends at an establishment on the street that was home to the country's two Nobel Peace Prize laureates, former president Nelson Mandela and Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu.
With music blasting from a speaker from a hookah lounge on Vilakazi Street, nineteen-year-old Phumzile Mthimkhulu and twenty-eight-year-old Nobesuthu Cele sat on the pavement outside sipping their drinks, occasionally inhaling and blowing out smoke from their hubbly pipes.
“It’s a cycle. We vote and nothing is done. There’s corruption. Then another five years have been wasted by the same person or people,” said Mthimkhulu.
Cele added: “I believe nothing was done. The poor are poorer in our country while the rich have become richer.”
The two women, who are part of Gauteng’s 3.3 million registered female voters, said broken promises by politicians had influenced their decision to stay away from the polls.
Earlier, when he addressed reporters after voting, President Cyril Ramaphosa said those who chose not to vote were silencing themselves.
Phumzile (19) and Nobesuthu (28) say they will not be voting today because they are stuck in a cycle of unemployment and poverty. They are spending the day with friends at the popular Vilakazi Street in Soweto. #SAElections2019 pic.twitter.com/nkPRrKXycb— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) May 8, 2019
Popular in Local
-
Elections 2019: 15 things to remember at the voting booth
-
IEC denies ‘double vote’ claims in Gauteng
-
DA's Maimane confident of majority wins in three provinces
-
Google to the rescue: Here's what South Africans searched for before voting
-
Opposition parties ready to form coalitions to unseat ANC
-
Don't spoil your ballot - IEC
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.