Which of the smaller parties are likely to keep their seats in Parliament?
CAPE TOWN - With 13 political parties currently in Parliament, which of the smaller parties are likely to remain?
University of the Western Cape associate professor Cherrel Africa said a lot depends on what has been happening since the last election.
She said some of the smaller parties that would likely be safe and avoid the fate of a party such as the Azanian People's Organisation, which lost its seat at national level in 2014, were those that had made a legislative difference.
"Those parties that have some kind of a structure or have been contested, they would stand a better chance than those very new parties."
Africa said while there was the notion that South Africans are spoilt for choice as this is the most contested election, she does not agree.
"Yes, we have more parties but that doesn't mean that people feel that they have better choices," she said.
Listen to the audio below for more.
