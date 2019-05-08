Westbury residents lament slow pace of change

The area was brought to its knees in 2018 after residents took to the streets calling for police to clamp down on the illicit drug trade in the community.

WESTBURY - Residents in Westbury said on Wednesday their hopes for better service delivery had faded despite the opportunity for change presented by Wednesday’s elections.

Police Minister Bheki Cele visited the area and promised to address residents’ demands.

There was a sombre mood in Westbury on Wednesday, with many residents unmoved by the prospect of voting.

Lamenting the slow pace of change, community members said no improvements had been made since protests swept through their streets in October.

Cele assured residents that an appointed tactical response team would patrol the area. However, the community said crime goes on unchecked.

WATCH: Westbury: Cele deploys a special joint task force

