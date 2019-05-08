View all in Latest
Westbury residents lament slow pace of change

The area was brought to its knees in 2018 after residents took to the streets calling for police to clamp down on the illicit drug trade in the community.

FILE: Westbury residents blocked off entrances to their neighbourhood during a protest against 'police corruption' in the area. Picture: Thomas Holder/EWN.
FILE: Westbury residents blocked off entrances to their neighbourhood during a protest against 'police corruption' in the area. Picture: Thomas Holder/EWN.
3 minutes ago

WESTBURY - Residents in Westbury said on Wednesday their hopes for better service delivery had faded despite the opportunity for change presented by Wednesday’s elections.

The area was brought to its knees in 2018 after residents took to the streets calling for police to clamp down on the illicit drug trade in the community.

Police Minister Bheki Cele visited the area and promised to address residents’ demands.

There was a sombre mood in Westbury on Wednesday, with many residents unmoved by the prospect of voting.

Lamenting the slow pace of change, community members said no improvements had been made since protests swept through their streets in October.

Cele assured residents that an appointed tactical response team would patrol the area. However, the community said crime goes on unchecked.

WATCH: Westbury: Cele deploys a special joint task force

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)

