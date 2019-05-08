Westbury residents disappointed with lack of progress since 2018 protests
The area was rocked by protests which turned violent eight months ago, with demonstrators calling for police to intervene in the illicit drug trade sweeping through the community.
JOHANNESBURG – Residents in Westbury said that while they will be casting their votes on Wednesday, they have little hope that conditions in the community will change.
The area was rocked by protests which turned violent eight months ago, with demonstrators calling for police to intervene in the illicit drug trade sweeping through the community.
Police Minister Bheki Cele visited the area in an attempt to restore calm.
A woman was shot dead and her niece was wounded in a shootout allegedly between rival gang members which further fuelled tensions.
The community was visibly disappointed with the little change that has taken place since the protests last year.
Elderly men who are gathered at one of the street corners expressed fear about speaking to the media, adding that they fear for their lives if ever they are identified.
They painted a bleak picture about issues here saying they felt neglected by the government.
GALLERY: South Africans have their say on election day
Popular in Local
-
Elections 2019: 15 things to remember at the voting booth
-
DA's Maimane confident of majority wins in three provinces
-
Malema: Every vote counts, party agents must guard the EFF vote
-
Jacob Zuma makes his mark, criticises political parties over policies
-
Young people in Alex shun chance to vote
-
IEC confirms voter's death in Elandspoort, voting station problems
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.