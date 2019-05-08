View all in Latest
Westbury residents disappointed with lack of progress since 2018 protests

The area was rocked by protests which turned violent eight months ago, with demonstrators calling for police to intervene in the illicit drug trade sweeping through the community.

FILE: Residents of Westbury and surrounds march against crime. Picture: Thomas Holder/EWN
FILE: Residents of Westbury and surrounds march against crime. Picture: Thomas Holder/EWN
18 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG – Residents in Westbury said that while they will be casting their votes on Wednesday, they have little hope that conditions in the community will change.

The area was rocked by protests which turned violent eight months ago, with demonstrators calling for police to intervene in the illicit drug trade sweeping through the community.

Police Minister Bheki Cele visited the area in an attempt to restore calm.

A woman was shot dead and her niece was wounded in a shootout allegedly between rival gang members which further fuelled tensions.

The community was visibly disappointed with the little change that has taken place since the protests last year.

Elderly men who are gathered at one of the street corners expressed fear about speaking to the media, adding that they fear for their lives if ever they are identified.

They painted a bleak picture about issues here saying they felt neglected by the government.

