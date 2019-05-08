Voting off to smooth start in CT
All voting stations are open and functioning as normal.
CAPE TOWN - Voting is going relatively smoothly in the Cape.
Provincial chief electoral officer Courtney Sampson gave a briefing at the commission's Western Cape elections nerve centre on Wednesday morning.
He noted some technical problems but said they had been rectified.
Election observers also said no serious disruptions were reported since voting started.
For this year’s elections, 66 observer organisations have been accredited by the Independent Electoral Commission.
Observers, both domestic and international, play an important role in ensuring elections are not just transparent, but free and fair.
One such observer is the Council for the Advancement of the South African Constitution (Casac), which has been paying visits to several polling stations in the Cape Metro.
While there have been a few hiccups, the organisation’s Lawson Naidoo said everything seemed to be going smoothly in areas around the Strand and Hout Bay.
“This is the fourth voting station I went to. Everywhere it’s been very smooth. There have been a couple of problems with the machines, causing a delay. But we believe the IEC is addressing that.”
Naidoo said they would compile a report on the elections and hand it over to the IEC.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
