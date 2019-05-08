Voters brave the rain in Cape Town
In Eikendal, a middle-class suburb in Kraaifontein, Democratic Alliance (DA) and Good party posters dominate the streets outside the voting station at the Dutch Reformed Church.
CAPE TOWN - The rainy and cold weather did not stop Kraaifontein residents from casting their votes on Wednesday morning.
In Eikendal, a middle-class suburb in Kraaifontein, Democratic Alliance (DA) and Good party posters dominate the streets outside the voting station at the Dutch Reformed Church.
Party agents huddled under flimsy gazebos and umbrellas to hide from the downpour of rain. Independent Electoral Commission officials said only a few voters braved the cold.
But in Wallacedene, a neighbouring township, the voting station at the Methodist Church was buzzing with activity, as a steady stream of residents arrived to vote.
In this area, African National Congress and Economic Freedom Fighters posters were everywhere, with hardly any DA posters up. Outside the venue, ANC and Good party agents were vying for the attention of voters.
#SAElections2019 It’s busy in #Kraaifontein in the City of #CapeTown, despite the rain and the chilly weather. @MoniqueMortlock pic.twitter.com/e8fp1eY1rr— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) May 8, 2019
#SAElections2019 I ask Marais for a picture & he pulls his wife, Bonita, closer, saying he looks better with her beside him. MM pic.twitter.com/POF4fp4RxZ— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) May 8, 2019
#Durbanville #SAElections2019 Several party agents outside this voting station at Alpha Primary School. MM pic.twitter.com/kKGB5MWHQV— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) May 8, 2019
#SAElections2019 Three generations voting together in #Durbanville. From left: Merle Adams, Sylvia Voges, Kirsten De Villiers. MM pic.twitter.com/IIkGecVPHe— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) May 8, 2019
#SAElections2019 There’s a long queue this voting station #Durbanville but residents seem to be in good spirits. MM pic.twitter.com/TzEsze0Qwy— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) May 8, 2019
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
