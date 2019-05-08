View all in Latest
Voters brave the rain in Cape Town

In Eikendal, a middle-class suburb in Kraaifontein, Democratic Alliance (DA) and Good party posters dominate the streets outside the voting station at the Dutch Reformed Church.

Merle Adams, Sylvia Voges and Kirsten De Villiers came out to vote in the cold on 8 May 2019. The family members made their mark at a station in Durbanville. Picture: Monique Mortlock/EWN.
Merle Adams, Sylvia Voges and Kirsten De Villiers came out to vote in the cold on 8 May 2019. The family members made their mark at a station in Durbanville. Picture: Monique Mortlock/EWN.
CAPE TOWN - The rainy and cold weather did not stop Kraaifontein residents from casting their votes on Wednesday morning.

In Eikendal, a middle-class suburb in Kraaifontein, Democratic Alliance (DA) and Good party posters dominate the streets outside the voting station at the Dutch Reformed Church.

Party agents huddled under flimsy gazebos and umbrellas to hide from the downpour of rain. Independent Electoral Commission officials said only a few voters braved the cold.

But in Wallacedene, a neighbouring township, the voting station at the Methodist Church was buzzing with activity, as a steady stream of residents arrived to vote.

In this area, African National Congress and Economic Freedom Fighters posters were everywhere, with hardly any DA posters up. Outside the venue, ANC and Good party agents were vying for the attention of voters.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)

