Voter turnout critical for legitimate election - analyst

The Independent Electoral Commission has confirmed that 10 million citizens eligible to vote have not registered.

Ekurhuleni voters bracing the cold weather queuing bright and early to make their mark at Sunnyridge Primary School on 8 May 2019. Picture: EWN
Ekurhuleni voters bracing the cold weather queuing bright and early to make their mark at Sunnyridge Primary School on 8 May 2019. Picture: EWN
18 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - Voter turnout will be critical for political parties and the government voted into power.

Political analyst Ralph Mathekga is among those watching the numbers closely.

He said that only parties who can get their supporters out in their droves to polling stations will taste victory.

During the 2014 general elections, voter turnout in the Western Cape was 72%. In 2009, it was even higher at 75%.

This year it will again be the biggest determining factor.

Mathega said that the government in power would have less legitimacy should voter turnout continue to decline.

"South Africa's voter turnout is already quite high compared to other countries. If it declines slightly, it will then be passing a message about the legitimacy of democracy. You want as many people as possible to participate."

The Independent Electoral Commission has confirmed that 10 million citizens eligible to vote have not registered.

Timeline

