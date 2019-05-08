'Vote for the future of SA': Political party leaders make their X

Months of campaigning has brought them to today, South Africa's sixth democratic elections.

CAPE TOWN/JOHANNESBURG - Several political bigwigs have joined the queues at voting stations to make their ‘X’.

Months of campaigning has brought them to today, South Africa's sixth democratic elections.

Democratic Alliance leader Mmusi Maimane voted in Soweto.

“It’s a historic moment, as we transition again. I remember well when I played in these streets. I remember too well the release of Nelson Mandela. I urge South Africans to cast their votes. Vote for the future of this country.”

United Democratic Movement (UDM) leader Bantu Holomisa cast his ballot in Pretoria.

“What we need to avoid is not to have a one-party dominance. It breeds corruption, as we’ve witnessed in the past.”

Good party leader Patricia de Lille voted in Pinelands, Cape Town.

#SAElections2019 De Lille says she doesn’t mind standing in the queue like everyone else. BM pic.twitter.com/hg5ceKQ6LT — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) May 8, 2019

De Lille is well known for her colour coded outfits, the orange pants suit when she led the ID party and the bright DA blue from her previous job as a senior member of the DA. Today was no different. She reflected her party colours, wearing a black pants, mustard jacket and a Good party cap.

The former Cape Town mayor joined a queue of residents who braved the cold and wet weather on Wednesday morning.

“We have sent out notices to all our party agents to ensure ballot papers are stamped. We have trained our party agents and have full confidence in them.”

This is the first time the newly formed party is contesting an election.

#SAElections2019 Good leader Patricia de Lille has cast her vote at a voting station in Pinelands. BM pic.twitter.com/ctPLM6rZFq — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) May 8, 2019

Economic Development Minister Ebrahim Patel cast his vote this morning in the Bo-Kaap.

“I’ve made my mark for democracy. Every person in the Western Cape must come out. If you want change, you need to cast your vote."

Patel’s fellow Cabinet colleague Naledi Pandor said it was always a thrill for her to vote.

“It’s always an exhilarating experience. I only began voting at the age of 39. It always feels incredible to stand in that queue to know that I am exercising my democratic right.”

Kgalema Motlanthe has arrived in Killarney Country Club where he us casting his vote. #SAElections2019 pic.twitter.com/otBai3oB05 — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) May 8, 2019

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)