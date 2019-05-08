US city Denver holds referendum on magic mushrooms
If ballot initiative 301 is passed, enforcement of penalties against people over 21 who use or possess psilocybin mushrooms would be deprioritised in the Colorado state capital.
LOS ANGELES - Nearly 15 years after it became the first American city to legalise cannabis, Denver went to the polls on Tuesday to decide on decriminalising hallucinogenic mushrooms.
If ballot initiative 301 is passed, enforcement of penalties against people over 21 who use or possess psilocybin mushrooms - known colloquially as magic mushrooms - would be deprioritised in the Colorado state capital.
Proponents point to studies that say psilocybin is not considered addictive and could be used against depression or opioid addiction, which causes thousands of deaths in the US each year.
“Humans have used these mushrooms for thousands of years for healing, rites of passage, spiritual insight,” said the organisation Decriminalize Denver, which in January announced it had collected enough signatures to put the measure to a vote.
Passage would once again put Colorado at the forefront of American drug legalization after it became one of the first two states to vote to legalise marijuana in 2012 - though not all residents approve.
“Denver is quickly becoming the illicit drug capital of the world. The truth is we have no idea what the long-term health effects of these drugs are going to do to the people of Colorado,” Jeff Hunt, an official at Colorado Christian University, said on CNN after the referendum on mushrooms was announced.
Marijuana is now legal for recreational use in ten US states, including its most-populous, California, while 30 of 50 states allow its use for medical purposes.
In 2018, a similar measure to decriminalise psilocybin mushrooms state-wide in California failed to gain enough signatures for inclusion on the ballot.
Popular in Lifestyle
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.