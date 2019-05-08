'Unfavourable polls helped us improve campaign' - ANC Gauteng confident of win
The latest poll undertaken by the Institute of Race Relations revealed how Gauteng could be a hung province unless there’s a late surge in favour of the ANC.
JOHANNESBURG - African National Congress (ANC) Gauteng secretary Jacob Khawe expressed confidence that his party would retain the province.
Khawe spoke to Eyewitness News after he cast his vote in Vanderbijlpark in the Vaal.
More than 2,000 people cast their ballots at Vereeniging library, the largest voting station in the area.
Khawe said the study had taught the ANC a lesson.
“They are not wrong... they helped us improve our campaigning. So, when the poll said things are bad in Tshwane, we deployed the president [Cyril Ramaphosa] and other party officials.”
He said he was unwavering in his belief that the province would remain in the ANC’s hands.
In the last election, the governing party received 54% in Gauteng. While the latest study predicted that the ANC could garner less than 55% of the national votes.
Although much has been achieved, we could have moved faster & quality of services could've been much better.— Gauteng ANC (@GautengANC) May 7, 2019
It is a moment of renewal, an opportunity to restore our democratic institutions & return our country to a path of transformation, growth & development. #VoteANC pic.twitter.com/1zD73AKkgB
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
