Transnet was gripped by culture of fear and intimidation, inquiry told

Transnet board chair Popo Molefe identified former senior officials Brian Molefe, Anoj Singh, and Siyabonga Gama as the architects of the capture of Transnet.

PRETORIA - Transnet board chairperson Popo Molefe on Tuesday described a culture of fear at the state-owned company where those who resisted the looting of its coffers were forced out.

Molefe made the claims while presenting his evidence at the state capture commission of inquiry.

He identified former senior officials Brian Molefe, Anoj Singh, and Siyabonga Gama as the architects of the capture of Transnet.

“You are either with us or against us,” Molefe said. “Employees who did not support the agenda where dismissed, they were transferred elsewhere or they were rendered redundant.”

Molefe said systems were weakened and laws were flouted to enable the flow of funds out of Transnet.

He identified the board’s acquisition committee chairperson as a compromised person who did not serve Transnet’s interests.

“Mr Iqbal Sharma, who was a business associate of Salem Essa, a darling of the Guptas and the guy who had all the solutions for the Guptas and was running their businesses. Mr Sharma was working for Transnet.”