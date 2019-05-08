6 arrested in KZN election day protests

Police in KwaZulu-Natal continued to monitor protest-prone areas after attempts by some residents to disrupt voting.

DURBAN - Six people suspected of involvement in violent protests were arrested in KwaZulu-Natal.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Jay Naicker said several protests that threatened to derail elections were quelled in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

Durban central was calm following a settlement between workers and the eThekwini municipality, but Naicker said other areas were not.

“We had one arrest in Ntuzuma for a protest that took place in that area and five other people were arrested in the Bergville area for a protest there.”

The Electoral Commission of South Africa said the opening of 17 KwaZulu-Natal voting stations was delayed due to material and officials arriving late.

The commission said voting went smoothly in the Northern Cape and the Eastern Cape where protests were also reported.

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)