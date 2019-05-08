Shivambu: Story of 2019 elections will be EFF's meteoric growth

A confident Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) deputy president Floyd Shivambu said that the story of this election would be the continued growth for the party.

JOHANNESBURG - A confident Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) deputy president Floyd Shivambu said that the story of this election would be the continued growth for the party.

Some polls have predicted a double-digit growth for the third biggest political party in the country.

The EFF is contesting the provincial and national polls for the second time.

They won six percent of the polls in 2014 and emerged as kingmakers in the 2016 local government elections.

Shivambu said that they are ready to govern.

"It's a story of tremendous growth of a meteoric rise of the EFF. That is what is going to be. A lot of people thought that the EFF would not survive post the first or second elections but with the growth of the EFF now, we'll basically be saying that we are going to be in charge of the people of South Africa, of government. Economic freedom is coming because of the Economic Freedom Fighters."

He voted at the Moses Kotane Primary School in Bramfischer in Soweto.

At the same time in the North West, voting appeared to be going smoothly.

The area has been identified as a hotspot for violence during the polls after several criminal incidents recently.

One 29-year-old man was voting for the first time.

He spoke to Eyewitness News in the mining town of Mooinooi.

"I just came here to vote for our party. We are just enjoying ourselves here. Let's hope that we can make it again."

