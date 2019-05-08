Second wave of Zeerust voters start trickling in
Many had to work on Wednesday and used the late closing of the polling stations on Wednesday night to still make their mark.
ZEERUST - Party agents in Zeerust say the second wave of voters started trickling in on Wednesday evening.
WATCH: 'I want to make a difference' - North West voter
The polling station in the centre of Zeerust looked quiet, but an African National Congress (ANC) party agent said the queues earlier on Wednesday stretched even beyond the Electoral Commission of South Africa’s boundary and into the streets.
She said she was happy that the turnout had been high and believed the ANC would do well in this rural town.
Next to the ANC’s desk outside the polling station on the pavement was an Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) desk, but it was a lot quieter.
One of the EFF party agents said he was dissatisfied with the voting.
He said an EFF poll indicated there was a big discrepancy between the national and provincial votes cast.
The North West was identified as one of the provinces where there might be protests on election day. But things had been generally quiet, with the police reporting no incidents.
In addition to police officers, private security guards were deployed at polling stations and a special task force was also out on the street.
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
