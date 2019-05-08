SADC election observers raise concerns over low youth turnout at voting stations
The officials representing countries including Angola, Mozambique, Botswana and Lesotho have visited the Freeway Park Primary School in Boksburg.
BOKSBURG - Election observers from the Southern African Development Community (SADC) region have raised concerns over the poor youth turnout at polling stations as South Africa votes in its sixth democratic elections.
The officials representing countries including Angola, Mozambique, Botswana and Lesotho visited a voting station at Freeway Park Primary School in Boksburg on Wednesday.
African National Congress chairperson Gwede Mantashe cast his vote at the school on Wednesday afternoon.
The election observers visited a number of other voting stations to assess whether the country’s polls were free and fair.
Nyeleti Mondlane who was with the Mozambican delegation said they would have loved to see more young people come out to vote.
“And to have young people come out to vote signifies that they have adequate information and they understand the meaning of coming out to vote. If you have an opinion, you need to exercise [it and] vote and voice your opinion.”
Tebelelo Seretse from Botswana said she was impressed with how South Africa’s election was progressing.
“It was calm, it was organised, so we are impressed with that and people seem to know what they wanted to do.”
The SADC observers applauded the Electoral Commission of South Africa for the work it had done so far.
(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)
