SABC, ASA reach agreement to broadcast marathon events

JOHANNESBURG - The South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) and Athletics South Africa (ASA) have reached a one-year agreement for the broadcast of marathon events in the country.

The agreement sees the end of a protracted relationship between the SABC and ASA which threatened to not broadcast South Africa’s premier marathon race later in the year.

The agreement will see the SABC producing and broadcasting the Comrades Marathon, Cape Town Marathon and Soweto Marathon. The Comrades Marathon, which takes place on 9 June 2019, will be broadcast live on SABC 2 from 5.30am.

Dr Craig Van Rooyen, the acting chief operations officer, stated that: “We are delighted with the agreement, as we are committed to the development of athletics in the county. This agreement also bears testimony to the fact that the SABC and ASA are keen on working together in promoting not only the sport but also showcasing our local and global superstars, who inspire a nation.”

Aleck Skhosana, the president of Athletics South Africa said: “As ASA we look forward to further negotiations with the SABC for a three-year contract, which will look into track and field events under ASA. All preparations for the marathons which we have now concluded an agreement on with the SABC are underway. We would like to thank the group chief executive officer and the acting chief operations officer for ensuring that a deal is concluded between the two parties and we look forward to the nation being able to watch their icons and champions in action.”