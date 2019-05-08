SA cricketers Prince, Duminy on the importance of voting

CAPE TOWN - Proteas cricketers Ashwell Prince and JP Duminy were among South Africans who cast their ballots on Wednesday.



Prince said voting was important to decide who would represent the country in Parliament.

He said: “It is my democratic right to vote and to see who goes to Parliament and who should be in Parliament.”

Meanwhile, Duminy said voting ensured every South Africans had a voice.

“It’s not only important for a sports person but for every South African to give themselves the opportunity to have a voice.”