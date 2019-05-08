View all in Latest
Ramaphosa encourages South Africans to go out and vote

After voting in Soweto, President Ramaphosa visited Gauteng’s ANC call centre to personally call and encourage more South Africans to go and vote.

President Cyril Ramaphosa votes at Hitekani Primary School in Chiawelo in Soweto on 8 May 2019. Picture: Thomas Holder/EWN
one hour ago

CENTURION – African National Congress (ANC) President Cyril Ramaphosa said on Wednesday he was overwhelmed by the positive responses he received during telephone conversations with prospective voters, and some who have voted.

He called several South Africans at the party’s call centre in Centurion on Wednesday.

He said he was pleased that most people he phoned had already voted.

“Many of them [South Africans] said they’d already voted, and I kept saying ‘whisper to me, how did you vote’, and they said they voted for the ANC,” Ramaphosa said.

After that, he went live on Instagram with popular musicians AKA and DJ Zinhle: ”Thank you so much, I hope that your supporters are going to go out and vote, and vote right.”

Those who haven’t yet voted have until 9pm to make their mark.

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)

