Ramaphosa encourages South Africans to go out and vote
After voting in Soweto, President Ramaphosa visited Gauteng’s ANC call centre to personally call and encourage more South Africans to go and vote.
CENTURION – African National Congress (ANC) President Cyril Ramaphosa said on Wednesday he was overwhelmed by the positive responses he received during telephone conversations with prospective voters, and some who have voted.
He called several South Africans at the party’s call centre in Centurion on Wednesday.
WATCH: President @CyrilRamaphosa makes a call to Ntombifuthi who shares with him that she voted for him with her husband and two children. #ivoteANC #IvoteANC pic.twitter.com/7lFqEGft1V— Gauteng ANC (@GautengANC) May 8, 2019
He said he was pleased that most people he phoned had already voted.
“Many of them [South Africans] said they’d already voted, and I kept saying ‘whisper to me, how did you vote’, and they said they voted for the ANC,” Ramaphosa said.
After that, he went live on Instagram with popular musicians AKA and DJ Zinhle: ”Thank you so much, I hope that your supporters are going to go out and vote, and vote right.”
Those who haven’t yet voted have until 9pm to make their mark.
WATCH: Our President, Comrade @CyrilRamaphosa makes an INSTAGRAM call to @DJTira who is on a flight to Durban to VOTE. #iVoteANC #voteANC pic.twitter.com/ehMZYKpCyT— #VoteANC (@MYANC) May 8, 2019
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
