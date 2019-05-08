Rain jackets, plastic packets: Wet weather doesn't stop Khayelitsha voters

Despite the cold and wet weather residents have come out in their numbers to vote in this year’s elections.

CAPE TOWN – Voting stations in Khayelitsha started filling up on Wednesday afternoon as people made their way to polling stations.

Despite the cold and wet weather residents came out in their numbers to vote in this year’s elections.

South African Police Service, Electoral Commission of South Africa staff, political party representatives and community leaders were all present at polling stations across the township.

Long queues formed inside and outside the United Ethiopian Church of Africa in Makhaza.

Voters wore rain jackets, plastic packets and stood under umbrellas as they waited for their turn to vote.

Among the residents also waiting to cast his vote was MEC for Human Settlements Bonginkosi Madikizela.

Madikizela said he was pleased with the election process thus far.

“I’m very confident that people will go out in numbers despite the fact that it’s raining because they understand that their lives depend on it.”

Speaking about a protest in the area on Wednesday morning, he said people should not protest on voting day but instead use their vote as a tool to voice their grievances.

Meanwhile, residents say this time around they want the government to take their issues seriously.

“The unemployment rate is very high, so we’re expecting our government to improve in that,” a resident told Eyewitness News.

