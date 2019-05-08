PSL appeal DC ruling on Sundowns and Arendse case

The Premier Soccer League have appealed the sanction handed down by its Disciplinary Committee on the Mamelodi Sundowns and Wayne Arendse case last month.

The PSL DC found both Sundowns and Arendse guilty of fielding the defender when he was not on the team sheet for the Absa Premiership match between Bidvest Wits earlier in the year. It subsequently sanctioned Sundowns to pay a fine of R250,000 in which half is suspended for a period of two years while Arendse was fined R50,000 which was also suspended.

Crucially the DC did not dock the reigning league champions any log points which was widely expected to be the case. The PSL have now appealed the DC’s sanction and on the basis that, the DC should award Wits a 3-0 win, which will effectively see Sundowns lose one league point.

Sundowns' acting general manager Yogesh Singh confirmed that the club had received a notice from the PSL on their intention to appeal the DC’s sanction.

“We have received a notice from the PSL and our legal team is ready, and we are also busy preparing our papers. We will fight and protect our rights and we believe the judgment handed down by the DC was a well-written judgment and we will defend that judgment.”

Sundowns are set to play their last league game of the season when they travel to Bethlehem to face Free State Stars while title rival, Orlando Pirates, are at home against Polokwane City on Saturday.