Polling station in Strand still to process thousands of voters before 9pm

The venue was identified as an alternative after residents evicted for illegally occupying land last month were moved to the local community hall originally earmarked as a voting station.

A voter placing her marked ballots into the local and national ballot boxes on 8 May 2016. Picture: Bertram Malgas/EWN
A voter placing her marked ballots into the local and national ballot boxes on 8 May 2016. Picture: Bertram Malgas/EWN
27 minutes ago

STRAND - A polling station in Strand, Western Cape, may have to process around 3,000 voters before 9 pm.

That's when polling stations across the country are scheduled to close, including the pre-primary school in Nomzamo.

The venue was identified as an alternative after residents evicted for illegally occupying land last month were moved to the local community hall originally earmarked as a voting station.

De Lille: It's only your vote that can bring about change

By Wednesday evening, more than two thousand people had voted at the Emfundisweni Pre-Primary School since morning.

However, 5,000 people were registered in the voting district and may still need to be processed.

There was a long queue outside the station.

In nearby Garden Village in Somerset West, more than 570 voters made their mark at one of the voting stations.

It was understood a large majority of those voters were registered to vote elsewhere.

(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)

