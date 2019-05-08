Polling station in Strand still to process thousands of voters before 9pm
The venue was identified as an alternative after residents evicted for illegally occupying land last month were moved to the local community hall originally earmarked as a voting station.
STRAND - A polling station in Strand, Western Cape, may have to process around 3,000 voters before 9 pm.
That's when polling stations across the country are scheduled to close, including the pre-primary school in Nomzamo.
De Lille: It's only your vote that can bring about change
By Wednesday evening, more than two thousand people had voted at the Emfundisweni Pre-Primary School since morning.
However, 5,000 people were registered in the voting district and may still need to be processed.
There was a long queue outside the station.
In nearby Garden Village in Somerset West, more than 570 voters made their mark at one of the voting stations.
It was understood a large majority of those voters were registered to vote elsewhere.
(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)
