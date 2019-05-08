Political parties lodge complaints with IEC about removable ink, other issues

The IEC admitted it couldn’t say with certainty that the ink placed on thumbs could not be removed.

PRETORIA - Several political parties have confirmed to Eyewitness News that they have lodged objections with the Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC), including one over the ink used to mark voters who've cast their ballots.

The IEC admitted it couldn’t say with certainty that the ink placed on thumbs could not be removed but has promised there were security measures to avoid people cheating the system.

During the briefing earlier on Wednesday afternoon, several concerns were raised about the possibility of the ink used on voters’ thumbs being removable, but the IEC said that was not the universal truth.

However, EWN confirmed with several parties that objections about this and other problems had been raised.

