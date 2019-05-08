Peter Marais says smaller parties face major disadvantage
The former premier and Cape Town mayor cast his ballot in Durbanville on Wednesday morning.
CAPE TOWN - Freedom Front Plus Western Cape premier candidate Peter Marais believes the party is at a disadvantage, due to a lack of funds.
The former premier and Cape Town mayor cast his ballot in Durbanville on Wednesday morning.
Eyewitness News caught up with Marais while he stood in a long queue at a voting station in Durbanville.
#FFPlus premier candidate Peter Marais says the #DA & #ANC has “forgotten about the minorities.” We caught up with him in a loooong line in Durbanville @MoniqueMortlock pic.twitter.com/A7Ueg0dM40— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) May 8, 2019
Marais said he expected the party to quadruple its support base in the Western Cape.
“I think the public has become aware of the fact that they have the only alternative to centralist control, which now is what the ANC is doing. You have a situation in South Africa where 80% of the population, who call themselves black, dominate the rest.”
But Marais believes party and other smaller ones have a huge disadvantage compared to the bigger parties.
“They cannot compete. The DA already got eight different posters on the poles. And if people are going to vote according to the number of posters, in another ten years’ time, minorities better leave or their children have no future.”
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
Timeline
Popular in Politics
-
Elections 2019: 15 things to remember at the voting booth
-
DA's Maimane confident of majority wins in three provinces
-
Malema: Every vote counts, party agents must guard the EFF vote
-
Jacob Zuma makes his mark, criticises political parties over policies
-
Young people in Alex shun chance to vote
-
Shivambu: Story of 2019 elections will be EFF's meteoric growth
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.