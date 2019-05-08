Peter Marais says smaller parties face major disadvantage

The former premier and Cape Town mayor cast his ballot in Durbanville on Wednesday morning.

CAPE TOWN - Freedom Front Plus Western Cape premier candidate Peter Marais believes the party is at a disadvantage, due to a lack of funds.

Eyewitness News caught up with Marais while he stood in a long queue at a voting station in Durbanville.

#FFPlus premier candidate Peter Marais says the #DA & #ANC has “forgotten about the minorities.” We caught up with him in a loooong line in Durbanville @MoniqueMortlock pic.twitter.com/A7Ueg0dM40 — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) May 8, 2019

Marais said he expected the party to quadruple its support base in the Western Cape.

“I think the public has become aware of the fact that they have the only alternative to centralist control, which now is what the ANC is doing. You have a situation in South Africa where 80% of the population, who call themselves black, dominate the rest.”

But Marais believes party and other smaller ones have a huge disadvantage compared to the bigger parties.

“They cannot compete. The DA already got eight different posters on the poles. And if people are going to vote according to the number of posters, in another ten years’ time, minorities better leave or their children have no future.”

