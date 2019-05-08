View all in Latest
Peter Marais says smaller parties face major disadvantage

The former premier and Cape Town mayor cast his ballot in Durbanville on Wednesday morning.

Freedom Front Plus' Peter Marais spoke to EWN before casting his ballot in Durbanville, on 8 May 2019. Picture: EWN
28 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - Freedom Front Plus Western Cape premier candidate Peter Marais believes the party is at a disadvantage, due to a lack of funds.

The former premier and Cape Town mayor cast his ballot in Durbanville on Wednesday morning.

Eyewitness News caught up with Marais while he stood in a long queue at a voting station in Durbanville.

Marais said he expected the party to quadruple its support base in the Western Cape.

“I think the public has become aware of the fact that they have the only alternative to centralist control, which now is what the ANC is doing. You have a situation in South Africa where 80% of the population, who call themselves black, dominate the rest.”

But Marais believes party and other smaller ones have a huge disadvantage compared to the bigger parties.

“They cannot compete. The DA already got eight different posters on the poles. And if people are going to vote according to the number of posters, in another ten years’ time, minorities better leave or their children have no future.”

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)

