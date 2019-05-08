Parents, grandparents queue to vote for ‘a better future’ for their families

Zainuniesa Edwards said she was excited to exercise her right and would not allow the cold and rain to keep her away from voting.

CAPE TOWN – The polls have opened, and voting is officially under way in Cape Town.

Voters, most of them, elderly people, are trickling into the Westridge Civic Centre in Mitchells Plain.

“I felt very excited, that is why I was up early this morning to put my X down. I don’t care about the dark. I want to be here. I did it for my children and grandchildren.”

Edwards said she was optimistic after voting.

“I hope this party will look after the people. You can’t trust any parties you see, but I have a party in mind.”

#SAElectionns2019 The queues continue to grow at voting stations in Paarl East. SF pic.twitter.com/CYZx6tptod — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) May 8, 2019

In Paarl, a couple told EWN that they voted to ensure a better future for their family.

The queue at the polling station in Mountain View continues to grow.

Vasco and Elizabeth De Bruyn arrived at the polling station 30 minutes before the polls opened to avoid long queues.

They said the process was quick and effortless. Vasco said it was important to vote.

“The most important thing for me is our young people. They need to have jobs and a better future. I don’t want them to end up like me without having anything. I want them to achieve something.”

The De Bruyns admitted they had lost faith in the country’s political parties but hoped the party they chose would deliver on election promises.

“I hope the party I voted for can make a difference.”

Meanwhile, Khayelitsha residents are making their way in their numbers to various stations to vote in the township.

Several people have queued at the Andile Msizi before the doors opened at 7am.

#SAElection2019 IEC staff assisting Khayelitsha residents at Ummangaliso Primary School this morning. KP pic.twitter.com/y2lMauCVTo — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) May 8, 2019

Nearby, residents took to the streets on Wednesday morning, protesting for housing and basic services, but this has not affected the voting stations.

A protest also erupted in the vicinity of the Siqalo Informal Settlement on the outskirts of Mitchells Plain on Tuesday. It's been the scene of sporadic demonstrations in the past.

The City of Cape Town's JP Smith called on police to make arrests.

“We are asking metro police to as far as possible ensure that they make arrests for public violence.”

The Institute for Security Studies believes there would be far less volatility compared to the 2014 general elections.

The organisation’s Lizette Lancaster explained: “What is encouraging is that the violence we’ve seen in the last week is actually less than 2014 and 2016 when we saw a number of polling stations being burned down.”

#SAElections2019 Things are a lot busier at this voting station in the neighbouring township, #Wallacedene. MM pic.twitter.com/7BzhorX92s — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) May 8, 2019

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)