Osaka survives test to reach last 16 in Madrid along with Halep
The Japanese was taken to a tiebreak in the first set by Sorribes Tormo, ranked 73 in the world, and then lost the second before overpowering her opponent for a 7-6(5) 3-6 6-0 victory.
MADRID – World number one Naomi Osaka withstood a firm test from unseeded Spaniard Sara Sorribes Tormo to reach the last 16 of the Madrid Open on Tuesday while Simona Halep also advanced but Angelique Kerber’s tournament was ended by an ankle injury.
The Japanese was taken to a tiebreak in the first set by Sorribes Tormo, ranked 73 in the world, and then lost the second before overpowering her opponent for a 7-6(5), 3-6, 6-0 victory.
The Australian and US Open champion, playing in her first tournament since being forced to withdraw from the Stuttgart semi-finals last month due to injury, struggled for consistency, frequently following impressive winners with unforced errors.
Osaka was broken to love in the second set, one of three service games she lost, but came roaring back in the decider to set up a last-16 meeting with Aliaksandra Sasnovich of Belarus.
“This match was on my racket because she (Sorribes Tormo) doesn’t really have the game. She wasn’t going for winners and I felt either the point was ended by me making an unforced error, or me making a winner,” Osaka told a news conference.
“I feel like in the first set, I got a bit lucky there. In the second set, I got a little bit unfocused and then in the third set I went zombie mode and then just thought of everything that I had to do to win.”
Romania’s twice Madrid winner Halep beat Britain’s Johanna Konta 7-5, 6-1 and will play Viktoria Kuzmova in the next round, while France’s Caroline Garcia set up a meeting with last year’s champion Petra Kvitova after beating Sorana Cirstea 6-4, 3-6, 6-1.
Wimbledon champion Kerber had to return home to Germany for medical treatment after hurting her ankle in a practice session ahead of her match with Petra Martic, who got a walkover into the round of 16 where she faces fellow Croat Donna Vekic.
Popular in Sport
-
'It's very painful': Valverde rocked by Barca collapse
-
Sundowns return to top of the log with win over Arrows
-
Liverpool defy the odds to beat Barca and reach UCL final
-
HAJI MOHAMED DAWJEE: Caster, show us your boobs - inside the IAAF ruling
-
Percy Tau named Proximus Player of the Season
-
Referees Owens and Barnes selected for fourth World Cup
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.