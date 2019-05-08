Opposition parties ready to form coalitions to unseat ANC
DA premier candidate Solly Msimanga said with its history of coalitions, the party knows how to manage them.
PRETORIA - Opposition leaders have not ruled out the possibility of coalitions with other parties to unseat the African National Congress (ANC).
The leaders of the Democratic Alliance (DA) and United Democratic Movement (UDM) who voted in Pretoria on Wednesday morning said they would work together with other parties under the right circumstances.
DA premier candidate Solly Msimanga said the party knew how to manage coalitions following the 2016 municipal election.
“If you agree with us on all that needs to be done for the people of Gauteng, then we can coalesce.”
The UDM’s Bantu Holomisa shared the same view.
“In the event for the need of a coalition, we are ready to get into discussions, as we did in 2016.”
Meanwhile, the Electoral Commission of South Africa said it was satisfied that the voting process had been conducted without any major incident.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
