Nothing nice about Ebumnandini, say residents as they cast their votes

The people of the township said they felt forgotten by government as they've had no toilets or proper waste removal for 19 years.

JOHANNESBURG - Residents of Ebumnandini said they were casting their votes on Wednesday because they believe it was their last hope for change.

The people of the township said they felt forgotten by government as they've had no toilets or proper waste removal for 19 years.

Residents braved in the cold and long queues to have their voices heard.

A 23-year-old woman who was voting for her second time said she would be voting for the African National Congress (ANC) but not with much confidence.

“I am going to vote for the EFF locally and the ANC nationally. I want to see what the EFF can bring to our community.”

Another resident said he was ready for change as the living conditions in the area were unbearable.

“I knock off from work at 5pm and get home at 9pm and each time I am scared for my life and when it rains, we have to take care of leaking roofs and that time there is no electricity.”

The scanner at the community centre remained painfully slow but the people of Ebumnandini were going nowhere, adamant to be heard.

(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)