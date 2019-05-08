No disruptions yet as Reiger Park community votes

Residents who spoke to Eyewitness News said they hoped the parties they voted for would bring about change in their communities.

JOHANNESBURG – Some residents of Reiger Park on the East Rand were optimistic on Wednesday morning after voting.

#SAElections2019 The first group of residents to cast their ballots here in Reiger Park on the East Rand have described the voting process as easy and smooth, the Civic Centre opened it’s doors at 7 o’clock sharp. some party agents have also started to set up outside. TK pic.twitter.com/xZFZhdKqNS — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) May 8, 2019

No disruptions have been reported in Reiger Park so far. Residents in the area have been unhappy about a number of issues, including a lack of electricity and housing.

One man told EWN that he was hopeful, despite facing challenges in the community.

About 3,000 people have registered to vote at the Civic Centre in Reiger Park. However, presiding officers said they expected more people from surrounding areas to come and cast their ballots.

