No disruptions yet as Reiger Park community votes

Residents who spoke to Eyewitness News said they hoped the parties they voted for would bring about change in their communities.

Community members enter the Civic Centre in Reiger Park on 8 May 2019 to cast their ballots. Picture: Thando Kubheka/EWN
19 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG – Some residents of Reiger Park on the East Rand were optimistic on Wednesday morning after voting.

Residents who spoke to Eyewitness News said they hoped the parties they voted for would bring about change in their communities.

No disruptions have been reported in Reiger Park so far. Residents in the area have been unhappy about a number of issues, including a lack of electricity and housing.

One man told EWN that he was hopeful, despite facing challenges in the community.

About 3,000 people have registered to vote at the Civic Centre in Reiger Park. However, presiding officers said they expected more people from surrounding areas to come and cast their ballots.

GALLERY: South Africans have their say on election day

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)

