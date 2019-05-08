Nafiz Modack and mother expected back in court over corruption matter

-
Madibeng Municipality in NW quiet as voting beginsLocal
-
Home Affairs to open doors until 9pm for election dayLocal
-
Nafiz Modack and mother expected back in court over corruption matterLocal
-
Venezuela to prosecute lawmakers who backed failed uprisingWorld
-
LIVE BLOG: Protests in Khayelitsha, queues already in Midrand as SA readies to vote
-
Former President Kgalema Motlanthe expected to cast vote in HoughtonPolitics
-
Madibeng Municipality in NW quiet as voting beginsLocal
-
Home Affairs to open doors until 9pm for election dayLocal
-
Nafiz Modack and mother expected back in court over corruption matterLocal
-
Former President Kgalema Motlanthe expected to cast vote in HoughtonPolitics
-
Transnet was gripped by culture of fear and intimidation, inquiry toldLocal
-
eThekwini voting set to go ahead smoothly after deal reached to end Samwu strikePolitics
-
Madibeng Municipality in NW quiet as voting beginsLocal
-
Former President Kgalema Motlanthe expected to cast vote in HoughtonPolitics
-
eThekwini voting set to go ahead smoothly after deal reached to end Samwu strikePolitics
-
Insults, promises and court days: Party antics in run-up to electionsPolitics
-
Elections key to reviving SA economy, say economistsBusiness
-
Polls open for SA's 6th democratic electionsLocal
-
Maimane concerned about reports of election irregularitiesLocal
-
Vote ‘under my umbrella’ – rain predicted for parts of WC tomorrowLocal
-
WC ANC has not returned election campaign donation, says Iqbal SurvéPolitics
-
Former President Kgalema Motlanthe expected to cast vote in HoughtonPolitics
-
eThekwini voting set to go ahead smoothly after deal reached to end Samwu strikePolitics
-
Insults, promises and court days: Party antics in run-up to electionsPolitics
-
Election day: Premier Mchunu explains SANDF deployment in KwaZulu-NatalPolitics
-
Vote ‘under my umbrella’ – rain predicted for parts of WC tomorrowLocal
-
ANC 'stabilising' eThekwini after municipal workers' strike - ZikalalaPolitics
-
MAHLATSE MAHLASE: Tips for the undecided voterOpinion
-
FACT CHECK: ‘Our land and jobs now!’ The EFF’s 2019 election manifestoOpinion
-
FACT CHECK: ‘A better life for all?’ The ANC’s 2019 election manifestoOpinion
-
SAM MKOKELI: Moving beyond the silver tongue of Cyril RamaphosaOpinion
-
BUSANI NGCAWENI: The ANC's ability to self-correct will bring it to sure victoryOpinion
-
FACT CHECK: ‘One South Africa for All!’ - The DA’s 2019 election manifestoOpinion
Popular Topics
-
Elections key to reviving SA economy, say economistsBusiness
-
MTN registers Nigerian business shares before listingBusiness
-
France Telecom suicides: 'Nothing I could have done' ex-CEO saysWorld
-
Steinhoff set to release 2017 results, shares riseBusiness
-
The Guptas had a man inside Transnet - Popo MolefeBusiness
-
Cosatu: It’s illegal for employers to force employees to work on election dayBusiness
Popular Topics
-
Jennifer Aniston says she has ‘zero time’ to date at the momentLifestyle
-
Fashion unusual: The Met Gala 2019’s 10 most bizarre looksLifestyle
-
Britain eagerly awaits royal baby nameLifestyle
-
The expanding British royal family treeLifestyle
-
High levels of sunscreen ingredients end up in the bloodstream - studyLifestyle
-
'Game of Thrones' gaffe as Starbucks makes a cameoLifestyle
-
Lady Gaga takes on 'Camp' at Met Gala in gowns, underwearLifestyle
-
Prince Harry 'over the moon' as Meghan gives birth to a boyLifestyle
-
Thomas Markle congratulates daughter Duchess Meghan on birth of sonLifestyle
-
'It's very painful': Valverde rocked by Barca collapseSport
-
Liverpool defy the odds to beat Barca and reach UCL finalSport
-
Sundowns return to top of the log with win over ArrowsSport
-
Referees Owens and Barnes selected for fourth World CupSport
-
France draft in new coach Galthie in major World Cup shake-upSport
-
Ngidi, Shamsi, Duminy given all clear from injuries ahead of Cricket World CupSport
Popular Topics
-
Election day: Premier Mchunu explains SANDF deployment in KwaZulu-NatalPolitics
-
ANC 'stabilising' eThekwini after municipal workers' strike - ZikalalaPolitics
-
Fashion unusual: The Met Gala 2019’s 10 most bizarre looksLifestyle
-
Popo Molefe: Transnet overpaid by millions for trains in dodgy dealsBusiness
-
Why a Sharpeville family will vote DA on election dayPolitics
-
Poor Zoar residents tired of empty election promisesLocal
-
No secret vote here! The elderly cast their ballotsLocal
-
Blikkiesdorp and Wolverivier: The forgotten communitiesLocal
-
Voting material delivered despite protests, says IECLocal
-
CARTOON: Mandela Rolls Out The Carpet For YouLocal
-
CARTOON: Fair weather fiendsPolitics
-
CARTOON: Political Eggs-aggerationsPolitics
-
CARTOON: Whose line is it anyway?Politics
-
CARTOON: The best democracy money can buyPolitics
-
CARTOON: Failure To LaunchPolitics
-
CARTOON: Farce About AcePolitics
-
CARTOON: Xenophobia By Any Other Name...Politics
-
CARTOON: Eish, Magashule!Politics
- Wed
- 21°C
- 9°C
- Thu
- 23°C
- 11°C
- Fri
- 21°C
- 9°C
- Sat
- 23°C
- 10°C
- Sun
- 23°C
- 11°C
- Mon
- 25°C
- 11°C
- Wed
- 16°C
- 11°C
- Thu
- 18°C
- 12°C
- Fri
- 23°C
- 12°C
- Sat
- 23°C
- 14°C
- Sun
- 20°C
- 12°C
- Mon
- 22°C
- 12°C
- Wed
- 23°C
- 11°C
- Thu
- 25°C
- 13°C
- Fri
- 23°C
- 12°C
- Sat
- 24°C
- 12°C
- Sun
- 25°C
- 12°C
- Mon
- 26°C
- 11°C
- Wed
- 22°C
- 11°C
- Thu
- 24°C
- 9°C
- Fri
- 23°C
- 8°C
- Sat
- 24°C
- 10°C
- Sun
- 24°C
- 7°C
- Mon
- 25°C
- 7°C
- Wed
- 28°C
- 20°C
- Thu
- 23°C
- 18°C
- Fri
- 22°C
- 16°C
- Sat
- 23°C
- 16°C
- Sun
- 24°C
- 16°C
- Mon
- 23°C
- 16°C
- Wed
- 19°C
- 14°C
- Thu
- 18°C
- 12°C
- Fri
- 21°C
- 11°C
- Sat
- 21°C
- 12°C
- Sun
- 23°C
- 15°C
- Mon
- 20°C
- 14°C
- Wed
- 14°C
- 9°C
- Thu
- 20°C
- 8°C
- Fri
- 26°C
- 11°C
- Sat
- 29°C
- 13°C
- Sun
- 25°C
- 13°C
- Mon
- 26°C
- 12°C
- Wed
- 15°C
- 11°C
- Thu
- 17°C
- 11°C
- Fri
- 21°C
- 13°C
- Sat
- 26°C
- 15°C
- Sun
- 21°C
- 14°C
- Mon
- 21°C
- 13°C
- Wed
- 24°C
- 12°C
- Thu
- 26°C
- 12°C
- Fri
- 24°C
- 12°C
- Sat
- 25°C
- 11°C
- Sun
- 25°C
- 11°C
- Mon
- 25°C
- 11°C
- Wed
- 17°C
- 7°C
- Thu
- 17°C
- 6°C
- Fri
- 19°C
- 4°C
- Sat
- 21°C
- 5°C
- Sun
- 22°C
- 6°C
- Mon
- 22°C
- 7°C
- Wed
- 25°C
- 11°C
- Thu
- 25°C
- 10°C
- Fri
- 20°C
- 12°C
- Sat
- 24°C
- 10°C
- Sun
- 23°C
- 12°C
- Mon
- 24°C
- 9°C
- Wed
- 19°C
- 12°C
- Thu
- 18°C
- 11°C
- Fri
- 23°C
- 11°C
- Sat
- 23°C
- 14°C
- Sun
- 23°C
- 12°C
- Mon
- 21°C
- 12°C
Nafiz Modack and mother expected back in court over corruption matter
The pair appeared in court on Tuesday and were released on bail of R5,000 each.
CAPE TOWN - Suspected underworld boss Nafiz Modack and his mother are expected back in court on 16 May for corruption.
The pair appeared in court on Tuesday and were released on bail of R5,000 each.
Modack and his 60-year old mother, Ruwaida Modack, had handed themselves over to the Hawks on Tuesday morning.
They are both accused of having corrupt dealings with a senior police officer by bribing him using their two businesses.
The Hawks' Philani Nkwalase said: “The two business entities have been added as suspects on this matter. This investigation forms part of the second leg of an investigation that saw senior police officers sentenced in the Western Cape for various charges of corruption. More arrests are expected pending the on-going investigation.”
Modack is also involved in a separate on-going extortion trial alongside several other underworld figures.
Timeline
-
Nafiz Modack and mother get bail in corruption case16 hours ago
-
Ntlemeza hijacked the hiring, promotional systems at the Hawks - Booysen5 days ago
-
WATCH LIVE: Johan Booysen describes efforts to force him out of Hawks5 days ago
-
Booysen tells Zondo inquiry he was targeted for fighting corruption5 days ago
Popular in Local
-
Don't spoil your ballot - IEC14 hours ago
-
Polls open for SA's 6th democratic elections3 hours ago
-
Be vigilant and check your ballot paper is stamped, warns IEC19 hours ago
-
Elections key to reviving SA economy, say economists2 hours ago
-
The Guptas had a man inside Transnet - Popo Molefe13 hours ago
-
Transnet was gripped by culture of fear and intimidation, inquiry toldone hour ago
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.