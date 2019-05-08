Nafiz Modack and mother expected back in court over corruption matter

The pair appeared in court on Tuesday and were released on bail of R5,000 each.

CAPE TOWN - Suspected underworld boss Nafiz Modack and his mother are expected back in court on 16 May for corruption.

The pair appeared in court on Tuesday and were released on bail of R5,000 each.

Modack and his 60-year old mother, Ruwaida Modack, had handed themselves over to the Hawks on Tuesday morning.

They are both accused of having corrupt dealings with a senior police officer by bribing him using their two businesses.

The Hawks' Philani Nkwalase said: “The two business entities have been added as suspects on this matter. This investigation forms part of the second leg of an investigation that saw senior police officers sentenced in the Western Cape for various charges of corruption. More arrests are expected pending the on-going investigation.”



Modack is also involved in a separate on-going extortion trial alongside several other underworld figures.